Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Allahabad High Court is set to hear the petition seeking for an Archaeological Survey of India's survey of the Wazukhana area of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh on December 10

A petition was filed in the High Court on October 22, by plaintiff Rakhi Singh, requesting an ASI survey of the Wazukhana located in the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The case is being heard by a single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal.

The Wazukahana was sealed by the Supreme Court after a dispute over a structure in the mosque premises.

The Hindu side alleges that a shivling was found in its premises in 2022, however the Muslim side has claimed it is a water fountain.

The Hindu side also moved the Supreme Court early in the year to de-sealing the 'wazukhana' area in the Gyanvapi complex.

In its plea filed by Vishnu Shankar Jain in January of this year, the Hindu side advocate asked the top court to allow the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out another comprehensive survey in the 'wazukhana' area without harming the 'Shivling'.

Earlier on November 28, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in a statement also expressed concern over the various claims in courts across the country regarding mosques and dargahs, describing such claims as a "blatant mockery of the law and the Constitution."

"It is deeply unfortunate and shameful that, after the claims on Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Mosque in Madhya Pradesh, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and Sambhal's Jama Masjid, a claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah. Despite the provisions of the law, the court has accepted Vishnu Gupta's petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties," read the statement by SQR Ilyas, the National Spokesperson for the Board.

AIMPLB highlighted that a civil court in Ajmer has "unfortunately" accepted a petition alleging that the Ajmer Dargah is the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple. (ANI)

