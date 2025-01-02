New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): At the book launch of 'J&K and Ladakh Through the Ages', Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a speech, highlighting India's unique identity as a 'Geo-cultural' nation.

In his address, Shah refuted colonial-era myths that had distorted India's history and stressed the deep cultural ties that unify the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gandhar to Odisha, and Bengal to Assam.

Shah in his speech spoke about the significance of India's ancient history, stating, "The history of all corners of our country is thousands of years old where activities were done to give something to the civilizations of the world."

He pointed out that colonialism aimed to erase the "real history of India", propagating a false narrative about the unity of the nation. Shah explained that during colonial rule, there was an effort to make Indians forget their past achievements, and a myth was created that India was never united, and the idea of independence was redundant. This narrative, he said, was accepted by many at the time.

"The definition of our country written in history during British rule was wrong because of their lack of knowledge," Shah stated. He also stressed that the existence of nations across the globe is defined geopolitically, often through boundaries established by wars or agreements.

In contrast, India, he argued, was unique in that its unity has always been based on its culture, not just its geographical borders.

"India is the only nation in the world which is a 'Geo-cultural' country and the boundaries are defined because of culture," Shah said.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gandhar to Odisha, and Bengal to Assam, we are connected because of our culture," he continued saying that the unity of India is evident through the shared cultural heritage of its diverse regions.

According to Shah, India's boundaries are not merely geographical but are deeply intertwined with its culture, traditions, and values. He also criticized those who view countries solely through a geopolitical lens, arguing that they cannot truly comprehend India's distinct identity. (ANI)

