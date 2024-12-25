New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tamil Nadu on December 27 to inaugurate newly constructed BJP offices in various districts. The Tamil Nadu BJP has been actively building party offices across various districts, with completed offices in Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram.

During his visit, Shah will stay overnight in Chennai and then proceed to Tiruvannamalai the following day. There, he will inaugurate the district BJP office in person and, through video conferencing, inaugurate offices in Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram.

Apart from the office inaugurations, Amit Shah will hold meetings with senior BJP leaders during his trip. They are expected to discuss the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu, strategize on the ongoing organizational elections, and prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP's presence in Tamil Nadu is very limited as the party has only four MLAs in the state out of the 234 Assembly constituency. MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam currently holds the majority in the state with 133 seats, while AIADMK forms the largest opposition with 62 seats.

Earlier on December 1, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said that 2026 assembly polls would probably be the end of DMK and its dynastic politics in the state.

Annamalai also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's fast track promotion from MLA to minister to now as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

"Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin wanted to come into politics. We are telling that this is an era of new family member coming in, probably the third generation to continue. They said no, no, he'll be an MLA, then he became a minister, then he fast track as Deputy Chief Minister. Now Tamil Nadu politics is losing its merit. New people are not willing to enter and DMK is a prime example because you want to revolve around the same set of people and now Udhayanidhi Stalin coming up, probably Raja coming up, all sets of sons and daughters racing up. It clearly shows that it's not a very democratic model and no model which is democratic and it will break eventually. And I'm very, very sure Udhayanidhi in entering would be a proof that DMK is a dynastic oriented party. It refuses to listen to other people and 2026 probably will be the end of DMK, will be the end of dynastic. We have to wait and watch," Annamalai told reporters.

When asked about actor Vijay's political debut, he said that Tamil Nadu politics is entering a new era because 2026 elections are those elections where one big party won't come into politics and it will be a "coalition era." (ANI)

