New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and discussed key issues related to the state.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BNP-led NDA government at the centre, highlighted the financial challenges faced by the state, including the previous government's diversion of funds from 94 centrally sponsored schemes, a few of which have been relaunched.

During the meeting, the TDP chief thanked PM Modi for extending financial support for the resumption of the Polavaram and Amaravati projects.

The Chief Minister also presented the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat program. He also detailed plans for the upcoming foundation stone laying ceremonies and project inaugurations.

In a post on X, Naidu shared photos of the meeting.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today, discussing critical issues concerning Andhra Pradesh. I expressed gratitude for the support provided in resuming the Polavaram and Amaravati projects," he wrote.

"I brought to the Hon'ble PM's attention the diversion of funds from 94 central schemes by the previous government. I also highlighted the sincere efforts being made by my government to revive these schemes. During the meeting, I highlighted our state's financial challenges and the need for support from the central government. I presented him with a copy of the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 and discussed plans for his visit in January to inaugurate key projects. Looking forward to welcoming him to AP again!," the Andhra CM added.

Later, Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss key issues and challenges of Andhra Pradesh.

"Met with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji, to deliberate on the crucial issues and challenges confronting Andhra Pradesh, and sought his assistance in addressing them," he wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, the TDP chief also attended a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders held at the residence of Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda. (ANI)

