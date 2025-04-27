Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot has introduced a new section in the settings that allows users to manage the uploaded files. The Grok users can search the uploaded files by name, size and other parameters. The new option introduced by xAI acts like a file manager that helps easily organise the files that users upload, including screenshots and other documents. Runway Announces Early Access to Gen-4 References for 'Gen 48 Participants', Allows Them To Create Consistent Character and World.

