Mumbai Indians square off against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the MI vs LSG live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Kannada, Star Sports 1 & 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. Fans have an IPL 2025 online viewing option as well as they can watch MI vs LSG live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

#LSG held #MI at Ekana, but can they hold off Mumbai at Wankhede? 🔥 The stakes are higher, the revenge is sweeter. Get ready for a clash full of adab and aggression! 👊🏏#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvLSG | 27th APR, SUN, 2:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star… pic.twitter.com/1FuedG3t6X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2025

