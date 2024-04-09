Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The special PMLA court in Visakhapatnam has taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint (PC) filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against the former Deputy Director of Mines and Geology in Guntur and others under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

As per the agency release, the Hyderabad Zonal Office of ED filed the PC before the Special PMLA Court, Visakhapatnam, on March 26, 2024, against Yadavalli Naga Raja Vara Prasad, former Deputy Director of Mines and Geology, Guntur and others.

The ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, AP Police, Guntur under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Chargesheet CC No. 23/2018 dated July 5, 2018, filed before the Court of Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Vijayawada, alleging that Yadavalli Naga Raja Vara Prasad, being a public servant, had abused his official position and acquired assets through illegal and corrupt means in his name and in the names of his family members to the tune of Rs. 2.06 crore (approx.) which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The agency investigation revealed that Yadavalli Naga Raja Vara Prasad, being a public servant while working in different capacities under the Government of Andhra Pradesh, had generated huge proceeds of crime by illegal means that were utilised in the acquisition of movable and immovable properties, including house sites, gold & silver ornaments, cash deposits in bank lockers, etc., in his and his family members' names, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. (ANI)

