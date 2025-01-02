Patna (Bihar) [India], January 2 (ANI): Arif Mohammad Khan took oath as the Governor of Bihar on Thursday and said that the people of the state have great potential.

Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran administered the oath of office to Khan at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

After taking the oath, Khan told ANI, "I have just taken the oath. Bihar has a magnificent history and the people of Bihar have great potential - they are running the entire system of the country..."

Before taking charge, Khan paid floral tribute to former president, Rajendra Prasad in Patna.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his best wishes to Arif Mohammad Khan.

"I give my best wishes to the Governor and hope that the constitution will be safeguarded...," he told reporters.

Arif Khan succeeded Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed as governor of Kerala. In a similar development, Arlekar took oath as Governor of Kerala on Thursday.

He was administered the oath of office by the Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, council of ministers, opposition leaders, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Rajendra Arlekar previously served as the governor of Bihar.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the new Governor of Kerala. Murmu also appointed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the Governor of Bihar.

Earlier, the outgoing Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala as his term came to an end, underlining his lifelong bond with the state.

Khan conveyed his best wishes to the people and government of Kerala while mentioning that there was no turbulence during his term. (ANI)

