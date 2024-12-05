Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday.

The recovery was made during searches in Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area on Wednesday and no one was arrested in this connection a police statement said.

Also Read | ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Screening Stampede: Woman Dies, Son Injured As Crowds Throng Movie Theatre in Hyderabad During Premier Show of Allu Arjun's Film.

The recovered items include 16 firearms, six 36 HE grenades, two detonators, ammunition, and a walkie-talkie set along with a charger, it said.

Altogether 107 checkpoints have been installed in various districts of the state, both in the hills and the Imphal Valley, and no one was detained in connection with any violation of laws on Wednesday, the police statement said.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: BJP Leader To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister at Azad Maidan in Presence of PM Narendra Modi.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)