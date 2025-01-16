Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited Prayagraj on Thursday wherein he reviewed the administrative preparations carried out by the formation for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The Army chief commended the effort and dedication of the formation in extending invaluable support to the local administration in ensuring the seamless execution of this grand spiritual and cultural event, which attracts millions of devotees from across the globe.

Earlier today over 3 million devotees took part in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the fourth day of the Maha Kumbh.

According to the data, more than 1 million Kalpvasis and 2 million additional pilgrims took the dip.

Over 70 million devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 35 million on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

Given the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj administration established an AI-based computerised lost and found centre.

Sharing details, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi told ANI, "An AI-based lost and found centre has been set up. Arrangements are made there for accommodation, clothes and food for the people who are lost. There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives."

Praising the effectiveness of the lost and found centre, he added, "We have received a good response from the computerised lost and found centre. If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense."

On Wednesday, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam on Thursday. (ANI)

