Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) The Indian Army has rescued eight civilians who had met with a road accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Khunku Naga village in Leimakhong area late on Monday.

An information was received from the chief of Henjang village that a truck carrying eight persons had lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Khunku Naga village, it said.

A rescue team of the army was immediately mobilised to the accident site and the injured civilians were rescued and evacuated to a military hospital, where first-aid was administered and trauma care provided by the army doctors, the statement added.

