New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

At least 12 people have died and 6 others injured after Karnataka Express hit passengers in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

Kejriwal shared his message on social media, saying, "Got the sad news of the train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to those injured."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Woman Missing in Telangana; Husband Claims To Have Killed, Boiled Body Parts.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM posted a self-made video on his X account.

The passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train, and while outside the Karnataka Express passed through the adjacent track, and several passengers were hit by the moving train.

Speaking to ANI, the Executive Director of the Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board, Dilip Kumar said, "A few passengers pulled the alarm chain on Pushpak Express and deboarded the train. Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express was coming from the other side. We have received information of grievous injuries to a few passengers after getting hit by it. Several people had boarded the train from Bhusawal and one of them pulled the alarm chain. After that, they deboarded the train and either tried to cross the train in a wrong manner or were standing on the tracks. Due to this, they were hit by the train," Kumar told ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the Pushpak Express accident "unfortunate" and said that he has spoken with the collector and officials over the same.

He said that the Jalgaon incident was "very unfortunate" and that he has collected the details regarding the same.

He said, "I have spoken with the collector and officers. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. A rescue operation is underway at the spot. The government is providing all help to everyone." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)