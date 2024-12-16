New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal offered condolences on the death of Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Zakir Hussain.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said that the news of the demise of the maestro is "extremely sad" and said that the country has lost a precious gem.

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 'Upset About Exclusion From Devendra Fadnavis-Led Government, Will Decide Future Course'.

"The news of the demise of famous tabla player Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain is extremely sad. Indian music world has lost a precious gem today. His art and music will remain alive in our hearts for centuries. May God give peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute," the post read.

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1868544873080787172

Also Read | Fake University in India: Government Asks MPs To Publicise List of Fake Universities on Social Media.

Speaking to ANI on Zakir Hussain's death, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "We all have grown up listening to him. You might remember that 'Wah Taj Wah' had become a tagline. May God give strength to his fans."

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty said that it gave her "immense pain" and she remembered the tabla maestro as a "good human being."

"It gives me immense pain to hear about #ZakirHussain's demise. He was the one who introduced the beauty of the Tabla to Western countries. He was a good human being and I knew him personally. It is a great loss to India and the music world," she said while speaking to ANI.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Fransisco, USA, at the age of 73. The cause of the death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, Ustad Zakir Hussain was not only a master of his craft but also a cultural bridge-builder who elevated Indian classical music to international acclaim.

His contributions to both traditional and contemporary music have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain inherited his talent and passion for tabla from his father, the iconic Ustad Alla Rakha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)