New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the arrest of Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, a day after the BJP alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party workers.

A day earlier, AAP accused the BJP "goons" of attacking Kejriwal. Hitting back, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma had alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party workers.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: 18 Tents Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj Due to LPG Cylinder Blast; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video).

On AAP alleging attack on the convoy of Arvind Kejriwal, Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat told ANI, "Whichever area you (Arvind Kejriwal) are going to, people are showing you black flags and demanding answers. So all of them are goons. This means that the entire public of Delhi are goons."

Verma also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is not confident about victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Houses on Instalments to Dalit Sanitation Workers (Watch Video).

"Arvind Kejriwal is losing...Three youths from the Valmiki community made just one mistake and that is asking Arvind Kejriwal for answers about jobs...If anyone asks them (Arvind Kejriwal) anything, beat them up and say that I (Arvind Kejriwal) was attacked," he alleged.

The BJP candidate also questioned the silence of the Election Commission and the police.

"Neither the Election Commission nor the police is looking into this. I have also filed a complaint with the Election Commission," Verma mentioned.

He also demanded that Kejriwal's driver should also be booked.

"Arvind Kejriwal should be arrested, his car should be confiscated and a case of attempt to murder should also be registered against Arvind Kejriwal's driver...," he demanded.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)