Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and Assam Minister Atul Bora commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as BJP-led Mahayuti alliance record landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections.

In a post on X, Bora dubbed the 'landslide win' as a testament to the people's faith in PM Modi's leadership. Bora also congratulated the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance for its record win in Maharashtra assembly polls.

"On behalf of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), I extend heartiest congratulations to the Mahayuti Alliance (BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena) on its resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections," Bora said.

"This landslide win is a testament to the people's tremendous faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Highlighting PM Modi's leadership and governance, Bora said, "PM Modi's visionary approach, transformative policies, and selfless dedication to the people have been instrumental in shaping a brighter future for India. His commitment to a Viksit Bharat is truly inspiring and this election result is a resounding endorsement of his efforts."

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for the people of Maharashtra, who have once again demonstrated their trust in the alliance's vision for a prosperous and developed Maharashtra," Atul Bora said in his post.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum.

The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

PM Modi joined celebrations at BJP headquarters following the party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections and said the people of the state have defeated "negative and parivarvad politics."

Addressing party members in the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said it is difficult for Congress to win elections on its own.

"Congress has now become a parasitic party, increasingly difficult for it to form a government on its own. Congress not only sinks its boat but also the boats of its allies. Today we have seen the same thing in Maharashtra also," he said. (ANI)

