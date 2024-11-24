New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): As the winter session is scheduled to kick off on November 25, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) National President Chandrashekhar Azad said that the government should discuss on issues like youth employement, health policies, edudcation and caste census.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Azad said "The government has no plan for employment of the youth. The way government schools are being closed in Uttar Pradesh and the path of progress for the children of the poor people is also being closed. Our health policies are also very weak. There is also the issue of the caste census. There is also a matter of acquisition of religious places, matter of loot and corruption that occurred in the by elections of Uttar Pradesh is also not hidden from anyone. These topics should be discussed in the house."

Ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament that is all set to commence on Monday and is slated to continue till December 20, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju convened a meeting on Sunday morning with the floor leaders of political parties in both the upper and lower houses of Parliament.

The all-party meeting that began at 11 am at the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe in the national capital was was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the union government is "ready to discuss any topic" while calling for a peaceful session of Parliament.

"A total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties were present in the meeting. There are many topics. Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary," Kiren Rijiju said.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Railways Amendment Bill are among the bills that are likely to be considered for discussion in this Winter Session of Parliament that will be convened on November 25.

In the legislative business, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill are likely to be taken up during the third session of the 18th Lok Sabha and 266th session of the Rajya Sabha.

Along with these, the Boilers Bill 2024, Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2024, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Indian Ports Bill, 2024 will also be taken up.

During the Financial business, there can be a discussion and voting on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for the year 2024-25 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of Appropriation Bill. (ANI)

