Morigaon (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Assam has taken a significant step towards mitigating human-wildlife conflict by forming anti-depredation squads in various districts in the fringe areas of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Assam's Morigaon district.

These squads aim to ensure the safety of both humans and animals, particularly during conflicts arising from the encroachment of wildlife into human habitats.

Also Read | Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 2 Chemical Factory in Maharashtra's Boisar-Tarapur MIDC (Watch Video).

On Sunday, the Forest Department, in collaboration with the conservation organization Aranyak, established 13 Anti-Depredation Squads, each comprising residents from different villages.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary said that the initiative has been taken by involving locals of nearby villages especially the farmers who are engaged directly in the protection of their farmland from wild animals of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Saints Hail PM Narendra Modi As Champion of Sanatan Dharma Ahead of 'Maha Kumbh' in Prayagraj.

"During the meeting at Interpretation Hall at Pobitora Wildlife Range, training was also given to the participants for the development of skills and techniques for self-defence from different animals like Buffalo, Rhino, Wild board and Jackals found nearby the areas. Awareness was also given about the behaviour and characteristics of different kinds of Animals which will eventually help the department in driving the stray animals safely back to the forest area without any harm," Pranjal Baruah said.

The meeting was held in the presence of Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer Pobitora, Mitul Das, Fr-1 with Frontline staff of Pobitora WLS, Arif Hussain, Rhino Conservation Division of Aranyak with Colleagues and around 57 numbers of people joined as member of these ADSs.

Winter jackets, raincoats, and charging torches have been provided to locals with the help of Aranyak, allowing them to assist the department in emergencies during this winter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)