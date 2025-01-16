Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at the kitchen section of a repurposed "railway coach" restaurant, located outside Guwahati Railway Station in the state capital on Thursday afternoon, according to a Defence PRO press release.

Following the incident, the swift and prompt action of two personnel from 166 MC MF Det part of HQ 22 MC Group of the Indian Army, the fire was controlled.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Encounter: 12 Naxals Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in South Bastar.

The timely intervention of two army brave hearts Naik Babloo Kumar and Naik Amanullah Haque prevented any major damage to the restaurant and life, added the release.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident. (ANI)

Also Read | BPSC Paper Leak: Patna High Court Refuses To Cancel BPSC Preliminary Examination or Stay Result.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)