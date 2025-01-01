Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday approved road and water projects worth nearly Rs 419 crore.

The decisions to boost the road and water infrastructure were taken during a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"To give fillip to rural connectivity and rural infrastructure, Cabinet has approved 104 projects worth Rs 210.8 crore benefitting people in 12 districts of the state," according to an official communique shared by Sarma on X.

Additionally, the cabinet also gave its nod to invest Rs 207.92 crore for carrying out drinking water supply projects in Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and North Lakhimpur as part of the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF).

The government also accorded approval to the process of mutual transfer through an online portal to allow seamless mutual transfer of Grade III and IV employees, the statement said.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the Assam Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024, in order to streamline the birth and death registration processes.

