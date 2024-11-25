Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday felicitated the three newly elected BJP MLAs in the recently concluded assembly by-polls in Guwahati.

Notably, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP won all five seats where by-elections were held in Assam. BJP's Ghatowal secured the Behali Assembly seat, while the United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) Nirmal Kumar Brahma, won Sidli. Asom Gana Parishad's Diptimayee Choudhury secured the Bongaigaon Assembly seat for the NDA.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Educational Institutions in 5 Districts To Remain Closed on November 25 and 26 for Safety of Students, Teachers.

Similarly, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah and Nihar Ranjan Das emerged victorious from Samaguri and Dholai, respectively.

The by-elections were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024 To Begin on November 25; Waqf to Banking Laws Bill To Be Discussed.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the party's strategy for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections in the state.

Sarma emphasised that the BJP would focus on at least five key constituencies in Assam, particularly those with significant religious minority voters.

"Our focus is always on the minority vote, but with the principle of appeasement to none, but justice to all. So we will continue to go to the minority areas to seek votes, but with a clear notion that we are not here to appease you; we are here to provide you justice. We won Karimganj; in my assessment, this was the best result and the critical result because, in the context of Assam, nobody can expect that Assam BJP will win an MP seat where 65 per cent of people are from a religious minority. The same thing we have repeated in Samaguri," he said.

"In the next assembly election, we are going to repeat in at least five constituencies. I have already defined my pathway of where to go and which constituency to go to. But all over Assam, we can't go. The situation is not correct right now. But I outlined North Karimganj, South Karimganj, Lahorighat, Rupahi, and Samaguri as our focus areas," CM Sarma added.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reflected on the broader political landscape in Northeast India, including the recent election results in Meghalaya and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"In the backdrop of the Lok Sabha election, where we have almost routed in Meghalaya, I believe it is a good comeback. So far as Assam is concerned, we have maintained our winning marathon or winning sprint, and I am sure that this result has given a big boost on the eve of the assembly election. Because the assembly election in Assam will be held in April 2026. After this, there will be no by-election. It has given a big boost to the party," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)