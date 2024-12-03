New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi to discuss the state's progress under the Har Ghar Jal initiative, highlighting that over 80 per cent of rural households in Assam now have access to tap water connections.

Sarma sought the Union government's support to achieve complete saturation of the scheme in the state.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Theatre Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Kills Live Pig on Stage, Eats Meat Raw in Ganjam; Arrested.

According to an official release, during the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma apprised Union Minister Patil of the significant progress Assam has made in implementing the Prime Minister's vision of 'Har Ghar Jal,' achieving more than 80 per cent tap water connections in the state.

Discussing the roadmap for the scheme, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to assist Assam in further advancing the 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative and ensuring its complete implementation. The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that his ministry would provide full support to Assam in achieving saturation under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the release stated.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi Orders Probe Into Cracks on Nand Nagri Railway Over Bridge and Under Bridge.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti were also present during the discussions.

'Har Ghar Jal' (Water to Every Household) is a scheme initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019. Its goal is to provide 55 liters of tap water per capita per day to every rural household on a regular and long-term basis by 2024, the release noted.

Later, on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma wrote: "Assam is vigorously implementing Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of 'Har Ghar Jal,' and we have so far achieved over 80 per cent of our tap water connection target.

The Assam CM added, "To take the Jal Jeevan initiative further and ensure its saturation in the state, I held a meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji today and discussed the roadmap ahead for the project." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)