Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Saturday wrote a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the death of Congress worker Mridul Islam during a protest march by Congress workers to Raj Bhavan on December 18.

Borah has alleged that Mridul Islam, a young advocate and a Congress worker, lost his life due to police high-handedness.

In a letter dated December 21, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President said, "As you would be aware, a young and promising advocate, Sri Mridul Islam, lost his life to police high-handedness during a march by Congress workers to Raj Bhavan, on the 18th of December 2024."

"As would be attested by numerous media outlets that were present on the spot, Sri Islam's tragic death is a direct result of the overuse of force by Assam Police," he added.

Borah expressed that the death of the young advocate is a great tragedy, noting that the deceased leaves behind an unemployed widow and two small children.

"Whatever our political differences, the death of a political worker in the service of democracy, at the hands of the state machinery, is a matter of great tragedy," " the letter read.

Borah also requested the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide a government job to the widow of the deceased in her home district of Kamrup (Rural).

"Sri Islam leaves behind an unemployed widow, Smt Hamida Parbin, and two small children. Therefore, on compassionate grounds, I request you to grant a suitable Government job to Smt Hamida Parbin, in her home district of Kamrup (Rural) as per her qualification. In terms of educational qualifications, she has completed her Higher Secondary (Arts) exams; and her particulars are attached herewith," the letter read.

Notably, Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests on Wednesday, including marches to Raj Bhavans in Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna. The protests were held to raise concerns over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleged inaction on the Adani controversy, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Two Congress party workers lost their lives during nationwide protests called by the party on Wednesday. (ANI)

