Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 9 (ANI): Aiming to improve connectivity in every part of the state, the Assam government has built over 31,800 km of roads and completed over 1,400 bridges under various schemes.

Taking on Social Media X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refered to it as the "Assam Growth Story," highlighting the road and transport development undertaken under various schemes.

Also Read | 'Law and Order in Delhi Never Been So Bad Before': AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre and Amit Shah After Several Schools Received Bomb Threats.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1865970508321173866

"Improving connectivity in every nook and corner of the State has been the cornerstone of the Assam Growth Story. Under various schemes, we have built over 31,800 km of roads and completed over 1,400 bridges, with a special focus on Aspirational Districts. #AssamAhead, " he posted on X.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

Under various schemes, the state government has built 9066 roads with a total length of 31,869 km and built 1401 bridges across the state.

Geo-tagging has been done in 4125 habitations (250+ population) and the State Rural Roads Development Agency has approved 3322 habitations, which has been completed under PMGSY-IV.

In the PM - Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan initiative, 834 habitations have been identified under 652 villages and 543 habitations in aspirational districts in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Loh Purush Bishnuram Medhi Setu connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi.

The 12.2 km long bridge, the 8th over the Brahmaputra, will boost connectivity.

Assam Chief Minister announced that the foundation stone of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra river was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

"The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. While till 2014, there were just 3 bridges over the Brahmaputra, after 2014, 3 more bridges have become operational; 1 is nearing completion and others are in various stages of execution. This bridge will connect two important centres Sualkuchi which is known as Assam's Vastra Nagri & the epicenter of the world-famous Assam Silk Products and Palasbari - An emerging growth hub & part of the State Capital Region. Bringing these two places closer will transform Guwahati's periphery. Total project cost is estimated at around Rs 3197 crore and is expected to be completed by June 2028," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)