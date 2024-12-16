Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): In a significant operation, the police team from the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam recovered and seized a large cache of explosives, including 760 explosive sticks and 525 detonators. One person has been arrested, according to an official release on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Pratap Das launched an operation late Sunday night in the Borobilla area under the jurisdiction of Kalapani Police Outpost, which falls under Mankachar Police Station, the release stated.

Also Read | Jharkhand High Court Grants Relief to CM Hemant Soren in ED Summons Case, Exempts Him From Personal Appearance in Ranchi Court Until January 16, 2025.

Pratap Das said the operation targeted the illegal storage and sale of explosives in the Borobilla and Amtenga areas under Kalapani Police Outpost. The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial amount of explosive material, as detailed in the release.

"During the operation, we recovered and seized 760 explosive sticks packed in 38 white polythene bags, each containing 20 sticks marked as 'Neogel explosive'. Additionally, we seized 400 CDET ALFA ordinary detonators, 125 CDET ELECTRA instantaneous electric detonators (packed in 5 bundles of 25 each), approximately 55 bundles of blue-coloured explosive wires, 3 bundles of red, blue, and black electric wires suspected to be used for blasting purposes, 6 packets of Ultra White cement, along with loose cement, and tools like scissors, cutters, and wires likely used for handling explosives. One person was arrested during the operation," said Pratap Das.

Also Read | Indore To Become Beggar-Free? People Giving Alms to Beggars To Face Legal Action in Madhya Pradesh's Capital From January 1, 2025.

The arrested individual has been identified as 40-year-old Izazul Miya, a resident of Borobilla Amtenga village in South Salmara Mankachar.

"The accused admitted that he procured the explosives from a person named Sangma, who supplies such items. He received the materials on Saturday for Rs 70,000. The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and proper videography was ensured. All legal formalities have been followed. An FIR is being filed, and efforts are underway to trace all individuals involved in this illegal trade of storing explosives without valid documentation," Das added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)