Cachar (Assam) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following the unrest situation in Manipur after six people were killed, the Assam police has tightened its vigilance along the Assam-Manipur border to prevent any untoward situation in the Assam side.

A large number of Assam police personnel and commandos have been deployed along the bordering areas of the Assam-Manipur border.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that a large number of police personnel, and commandos have been deployed in the bordering areas to maintain peace.

"We are on alert in Cachar district to ensure no untoward incident or law & order situation happens in the district. We have made day & night police patrolling in the bordering areas. A large number of commands and security personnel have been deployed. Apart from this, riverine patrolling is also continuing in the Jiri and Barak rivers. We have made all arrangements and precautionary measures to ensure that no miscreant or any force can enter Assam and create a chaotic, law & order situation in Assam side. If anyone will try to do this then we will take stringent lawful action against them," Numal Mahatta said.

He further said that the Assam Chief Minister and DGP have directed to take strict lawful action against those who will try to disturb the peaceful environment in Assam.

Cachar Police have regularly embarked on area domination exercises and rigorous vehicle inspections along the Assam-Manipur border to thwart unauthorised entries, bolster public safety and cultivate a secure and vigilant environment.

On November 18, Manipur Police conducted search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured. Police said that strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 104 checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

Earlier, the Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh convened a high-level meeting in Imphal, Manipur to address the prevailing security concerns in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared key points discussed during the meeting, expressed anguish over the recent killings in Jiribam, and assured strict action against the perpetrators.

The discussions focused on strengthening law and order in the state, as well as key decisions regarding the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). (ANI)

