Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 11 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Special Narcotics CID, apprehended three individuals and recovered heroin worth Rs 9.51 lakh from them in Aizawl, an official said.

The operation took place on Friday. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ngurthanzami and Bikash Gharti.

Also Read | BJP Amplifies Poster War Against AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'AAPda-E-Azam'.

"Assam Rifles recovered 13.590 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 9.51 lakh and apprehended three individuals (one female and two male) (Ngurthanzami, age 29 yrs resident of New Champhai, Mizoram, Bikash Gharti, age 24 yrs resident of Zemabawk S.A Veng, Aizawl, Mizoram and Lalramthara, age 37 yrs resident of Tuikual South, Aizawl, Mizoram) from general area Zemabawk S.A Veng, Aizawl district on January 10," according to an official release.

The contraband was found in transparent white polythene carried by the individuals. The entire consignment, along with the apprehended individuals, was handed over to the Special Narcotics CID (Crime), Police Station, Aizawl, Mizoram for further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Jaguar XE Accident in Noida: Minor Boy Suffers Severe Injuries After Luxury Car Driven by 22-Year-Old Hits Him From Behind While Jogging Near Stellar Jeevan Society in UP.

"The operation was based on a specific input and was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics CID (Crime), Police Station, Aizawl, Mizoram," the release read.

On Friday, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Police and Tripura Forest Service, destroyed large areas of ganja plantation spread over 16.2 hectares in the general area in Boxanagar Forest Range under the Sonamura sub-division here in Mizoram.

The operation led to the eradication of 16,500 cannabis plants, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh, said Assam Rifles in a press release issued on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Assam Rifles recovered 10,320 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 72.24 Lakhs approximately in general area Zote, Champhai district of Mizoram as per a press release.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Reps of Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on January 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)