New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi on Tuesday wrote a letter to the returning officer of Kalkaji seat accusing his rival candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew and other BJP workers of threatening the AAP workers in the area.

In her letter, Atishi alleged that AAP volunteers including Rekha Bassi, Sanjay Gupta, Mani Manta, Aradhana, Sunita Pandey, Sher Singh, Hari Shankar Gupta and others were verbally and physically threatened by some BUP workers,

"The BJP members including Kunal Bhardwaj, Manish, Rishabh Bhiduri (nephew of the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri) threatened Sanjay Gupta and others, hurled abuses, grabbed him by the collar and threatened with physical harm," she said.

"The BIP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri has publicly been making abusive and derogatory statements about me during the election campaign. Despite being reported in the media no action has been taken against him. This has given a signal that misbehaviour by BJP leaders and workers will go unpunished. This is the reason why this violence and intimidation has started," the AAP candidate said.

Atishi also alleged that these BJP workers have been openly threatening AAP volunteers without any fear.

"It is alarming that if these workers are getting so aggressive with AAP workers, then one can imagine the kind of influence they would have on the voters living in these areas," she said.

She further demanded the election officer to deploy security forces in the Kalkaji constituency to ensure the safety of AAP volunteers.

"This kind of violence and aggression is a threat to free and fair elections in the Kalkaji constituency. I would like to urge you to take immediate action against the concerned BJP workers and to deploy security forces across the Kalkaji constituency to ensure the safety and security of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers," Atishi said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Bidhuri was campaigning on Tuesday at a Nukkad Sabha at Gandhi Camp Srinivaspuri Kalkaji Constituency.

"This election is not just about winning but about the development of the area and raising the voice for your rights. The support of the aware citizens of Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha is a source of inspiration and energy for us. We will soon get rid of AAP-DA which has turned Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha into a dirty place, " he said in a post on X.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8. (ANI)

