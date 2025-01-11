Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Shimla's Ram Mandir came alive with devotion and celebration on Saturday as the temple committee organized a series of programs to mark the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The event, led by the Shimla Temple Committee, was an occasion of great joy and reverence.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates, Features Ex-CM Madan Lal Khurana’s Son Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra.

Rajiv Sood, the Chief of Shimla Ram Mandir Committee, expressed his excitement and pride during the celebration and said, "It is a matter of immense joy for all of us. From early morning, we have conducted devotional activities. We started with prayers to Lord Ram, followed by a recitation of the Sundarkand."

"Devotees from across regions, including Jodhpur and Jaipur, have joined us. There is also a vision to establish a large statue of Lord Ram here to promote spiritual tourism. Once this is achieved, Shimla will become a spiritual tourism hub," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Sandhya Aarti' Performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, Devotees Throng To Witness Chanting of Hymns and Lighting of Oil Lamps (Watch Video).

Rajiv Sood said the committee's plans to install a grand statue of Lord Ram alongside the existing Hanuman idol.

"With both Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram's idols, the temple will not only become a significant spiritual center but also attract more tourists. The development of this temple will add to Shimla's charm as a religious and cultural destination," he said.

The priest of Shimla Ram Mandir, Sukhdev Shastri also highlighted the significance of the occasion.

"Just like last year, on December 11, the consecration of Lord Ram's idol was performed in Ayodhya, we are celebrating its first anniversary today. We started the day with an abhishek of Lord Ram and continued with a non-stop recitation of the Ramcharitmanas. This temple had been closed for years, but last year's revival has brought new hope and devotion among the people. Today's program is a testament to the deep faith and devotion of the community," said Pandit Sukhdev Shashtri.

The event included prayers and discussions about enhancing the temple's facilities and offerings, ensuring it remains a beacon of spirituality and devotion for years to come.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought blessings of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on the occasion of its first 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony anniversary.

He performed Puja and offered prayers at the temple during the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program."Blessed is Avadh which is famous for Ram...In the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Shri Ayodhya Dham...Jai Jai Shri Ram," Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

The historic ceremony, which marks the consecration of the temple, took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary was celebrated on January 11, 2025, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar.

Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. Therefore, this year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people. The Prime Minister called the temple a "great heritage of our culture and spirituality.

The three-day celebrations commenced today following the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. This year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. The number of daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple has also been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)