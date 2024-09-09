Bahraich, September 9: Despite ongoing efforts, including continuous drone surveillance, traps remain empty and no wolves have been captured in Bahraich over the last couple of days. Forest guard Rishipal said, "Nothing was found during the day's operations, even after drones were flying continuously." Watcher Pitambar and other field staff noted that, after a thorough search, no animals were spotted. They speculate that the wolves may have fled to other areas out of fear. The search continues as authorities work to locate the remaining wolves.

A major search operation is underway in Bahraich to locate and capture the two remaining wolves believed to be responsible for recent attacks. Drone footage from the area shows the increased efforts by the forest department to address the ongoing threat and alleviate public fear. Forest sources previously informed that one of the two wolves is a lone attacker targeting people. Forest Department General Manager Sanjay Pathak, speaking to ANI, said, "We are working rigorously with our team with 24-hour monitoring of the affected areas." Pathak explained that sheep, now being used instead of goats, are being placed near the wolves' habitat. He believes this change in prey preference will alter the wolves' "man-eating" behaviour and reduce the risk to humans. Wolf Scare in Bahraich: Drone Visuals Show Intensified Search Operation in Uttar Pradesh To Catch Remaining Two Wolves (Watch Video).

Pathak also highlighted issues with misinformation complicating the search. False reports of wolf sightings have led forest personnel to areas where the sightings often turn out to be jackals. He added that currently, officials are just giving warnings to rumour peddlers, but if such rumours don't stop, they might consider asking the district administration and police to take necessary action against such individuals as it obstructs the operation.

To aid in tracking, snap cameras have been set up around the wolves' habitat. The data from these cameras will help locate the wolves and plan their capture. In response to the attacks, the Bahraich district administration has set up shelter homes for villagers affected by the threat. The Panchayat Bhawan in Chandpaiya village has been converted into a temporary shelter for those without secure homes. Many villagers are now living in these shelters due to fear of the wolves and the poor condition of their homes. Why Are Wolves in Bahraich Turning Man-Eaters? Here’s What Uttar Pradesh Forest Department’s Officials Say.

The shelter supervisor reported, "Arrangements have been made for the villagers to stay here. Seven to eight people come here to stay. Some have been staying for the last five days, while others have been here for the last ten days. As the number of people increases, more arrangements will be provided. They are staying here due to fear and the poor condition of their homes. The MLA and panchayat officials are taking care of them. There is adequate provision for drinking water and toilets." So far, four wolves have been captured. On Saturday morning, drones monitored a large area of agricultural land near Harbaksh Purwa village, where a search operation was conducted after a wolf was spotted there the previous night.

