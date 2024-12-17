Banihal/Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) A driver was killed and another injured when a tree fell on a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Nachalana area when the tree fell on the truck after catching fire in a forested area, they said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tears Into Congress During Rajya Sabha Speech, Says '4 Constitutional Amendments Brought During Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi Govts for Personal Gains' (Watch Video).

Both the 38-year-old driver Muzamil Gul and his helper Owais Ahmed were injured and shifted to the sub-district hospital in Banihal, where Gul succumbed to his injuries, they added.

DSP Traffic, S P Singh, has sought the assistance of an SDRF team equipped with cutters and other tools.

Also Read | .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)