Washington, April 27: Google has rolled out significant updates to its Gmail app for mobile users across Android and iOS platforms. According to The Verge, the updates aim to improve user experience with design enhancements and new access to AI features.

Android tablet and foldable owners will benefit from a more flexible Gmail app interface. In landscape view, users can now drag the divider to adjust the list and conversation panes to their preferred size. Additionally, users can switch to a single-pane view by dragging the divider to one side.

Gmail on iOS has received a Material Design 3 update, bringing it in line with the Android and redesigned web versions. The update features pill-shaped buttons at the bottom and a rounded search bar at the top. Google Calendar on iOS now allows users to create and modify birthday events, similar to the existing functionality on Android.

Gemini's image generator is coming to the Gmail app sidebar for Workspace users on both Android and iOS. This feature enables users to generate images within the Gmail app and save, copy, or insert them directly into email drafts.

