New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Minumum temperature in the national capital dropped further on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature recorded in Delhi at 5.30 am today was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius. A day earlier, it was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

At Safdarjung Observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am today. The drop in temperature in 24 hours here is 3.1 degrees Celsius and it is 4 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature of the season.

The minimum temperature recorded at Palam Observatory at 8.30 am today was 6.2 degrees Celsius which is 3 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature of the season. The drop in temperature in 24 hours is 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on today continued to be in the 'poor category' with further deterioration as the city experienced cold wave conditions.

On Sunday Dellhites experienced sunrise at 7:06 am and the sun was expected to set by 5:26 pm according to the weather department. Currently, the relative humidity is at 11 per cent with a wind speed of 11 km/hr.

On Saturday, IMD stated that temperatures in Delhi are expected to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the coming days due to shifting wind patterns. Severe cold waves are also likely to be recorded in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy attributed the drop in temperature to the prevailing northwesterly winds over Delhi, with southeasterly winds expected to influence North India shortly.

She further highlighted that severe cold waves have already been observed in several parts of North and Central India, especially in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

"In Delhi, northwesterly winds are blowing, and southeasterly winds will soon take over in North India. There is a possibility of a 1-2 degree Celsius drop in temperature in Delhi. Severe cold waves have been recorded in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh," she said.

Roy mentioned that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next one to two days across North and Central India, causing colder-than-usual conditions. However, temperatures are expected to rise again by December 16-17 due to another shift in weather patterns.

"The cold wave will last for one to two days in North and Central India. There is a possibility of an increase in temperature by December 16-17," she added.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius today, while the minimum temperature dropped to 8 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature plunging to 4.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 23 degrees Celsius, the IMD reported.

According to the CPCB, the AQI was measured at 246 at 7 am in Delhi on Sunday. On Saturday, it was measured at 212. The temperature in the national capital also further dropped. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi at 5.30 am on Sunday was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius. A day earlier it was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

In Anand Vihar, Alipur, Bawana and Burari Crossing, the AQI was recorded at 292, 256, 298 and 288 respectively. In Dwarka Sec 8 AQI was recorded at 258, Nehru Nagar at 299, Rohini at 288, and Mundka at 317.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. (ANI)

