Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked SPs in various districts to strengthen cybercrime cells to track and stop the circulation of fake videos.

Addressing a meeting attended by senior state officials and district administration, Banerjee said, "I am urging the SPs to strengthen cybercrime cells in their respective areas."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bank Manager Promises to Approve INR 12 Lakh Loan of Farmer, Eats Desi Chicken Worth INR 39,000 From Him in Bilaspur.

She asserted that circulation of fake videos poses a threat to law and order, and said while the administration is alert to thwart any ill motives, "there should not be any laxity and the cybercrime cells, which continue to be vigilant, need to be strengthened further."

Banerjee flagged the issue of fake videos during her speech at the state assembly earlier in the day and on numerous occasions in the past, blaming certain quarters for trying to foment unrest in Bengal by peddling fake news and videos on social media.

Also Read | Rewari Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Store at Garhi Bolni Road in Haryana, Brought Under Control; None Hurt.

She had said that videos related to incidents in other states had been passed off as clashes and arson in Bengal in the past by certain groups, without naming them.

Taking a dig at the Centre for allegedly not releasing MGNREGA funds for poor people in the rural belt during the meeting to discuss drinking water supply, the CM said, "My government has already created five crore man-days under the Karmashree, which was conceived by the state labour department."

"While our migrant labourers had been driven out in some states, we have created employment opportunities for them. We don't mete out such treatment to migrants working here, based on their native place, religion, or any other consideration. For us, every migrant, hailing from whichever parts of the country, is the same," she said.

She emphasised that her government is committed to ensuring that not a single migrant labourer living in the state remains jobless, and already 54,000 migrant workers have been employed in water supply projects.

"Government is government, politics is politics," she said and added that she will never allow political considerations to influence or meddle in any pro-people initiative of the TMC-run government.

Banerjee also highlighted that the public health engineering department has recorded 11,200 complaints and taken appropriate action in 11,000 cases for illegal water usage.

"We have scrapped 112 contracts, show-caused 23 state officials for having a nexus with unscrupulous contractors. Altogether 373 firms have already been show-caused. It has been seen that contractors got payment despite not doing their assigned job, and corrective action has been taken. Those not working for the people will face strict action," she said.

The CM asked officials and panchayat representatives to strengthen their vigilance to identify unauthorised connections and stop theft and misuse of water for implementing the household water supply project successfully.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)