Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose turned 74 on Thursday, as birthday greetings poured in from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The prime minister, in his message, lauded Bose for his efficiency and sense of duty as the governor, and said he has been an inspiration for everyone.

"There were birthday messages from the President, Vice President, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They called him to wish him on his birthday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sent the governor her wishes on the occasion," the official told PTI.

Bose is currently in Kerala, where he attended the swearing in of Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the governor earlier in the day.

"A birthday is a special occasion to reiterate the commitment to human, social and national values. The way in which you have integrated these values in your entire style of work and made efforts to fulfil the expectations of the people is inspirational for everyone," PM Modi said.

"As the Governor, the efficiency and sense of duty with which you have discharged your Constitutional obligations, will be a source of inspiration to the people. I am fully confident that you will continue to serve the society and the nation with the same dedication. I pray for a long and healthy life for you in the service of the nation," he added.

Bose, talking to PTI on the occasion, said he has "dedicated himself to the people of Bengal".

In her message, Banerjee said: "I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to you on your birthday. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to your family members also for their good health and well-being.”

Bose assumed charge as Governor of West Bengal on November 23, 2022.

