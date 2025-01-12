New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) second list out for the upcoming Delhi assembly poll elections, BJP's sitting MLA from Karawal Nagar, Mohan Singh Bisht termed the party's decision to field fellow BJP member Kapil Mishra from the constituency for the upcoming assembly elections, as a 'big mistake'.

"The BJP thinks they will field anyone, and he will win. This is a big mistake. Only time will tell what will happen in the Burari, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Seelampur, Gokalpuri, and Nand Nagri seats. I will not contest from any other seat. I will file my nomination from the Karawal Nagar seat before January 17," Bisht told ANI.

His reaction comes in the backdrop of the BJP naming Mishra as its candidate from the Karawal Nagar seat on Saturday, replacing Bisht.

On Saturday, BJP released its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The party has fielded Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. Mishra won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Assembly elections, defeating four-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.

With the latest announcement, the party has so far named candidates for 58 seats of the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight. (ANI)

