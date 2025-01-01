Madhubani/ Rohtas, Jan 1 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was killed in Bihar's Madhubani district on Wednesday as a speeding SUV knocked down several pedestrians, police said.

Four people were injured in the accident that happened in the Balua locality, they said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee immediately after the incident, police said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation was underway.

In Rohtas district, three persons were killed as their motorbike skidded and fell into a roadside canal.

The accident happened in the Suryapura area of the district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Priyanshu Kumar, Ankit Kumar and Shashi Ranjan, said the SHO of Suryapura, Priya Kumari.

"The Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," she said.

