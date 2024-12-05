Supaul (Bihar), Dec 5 (PTI) Three policemen were injured after a mob pelted them with stones in Bihar's Supaul district on Thursday, an official said.

The injured policemen were admitted to a government hospital, and their condition is reported to be out of danger.

Speaking to PTI, Triveniganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Vipin Kumar said, "The incident took place when a group of people along with a Zila Parishad member came to meet officers at Triveniganj police station around 11 am on Thursday."

"After meeting the officers of the police station, they went outside the premises and suddenly started pelting the policemen with stones. Some more locals joined them. Three personnel were injured in the incident," he said.

The official, however, refused to reveal the matter for which the locals had come to meet the policemen.

"An additional police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control after lathi-charge. A case has been registered in connection with the incident," he said.

Police have so far arrested three persons and detained two women in this connection, the SDPO said.

