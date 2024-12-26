New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday accused the Congress party of using distorted Indian maps at the Belagavi convention.

Trivedi made these accusations citing a social media post of 'BJP4Karnataka', the Karnataka state wing of BJP.

The social media post from 'BJP4Karnataka' reads, "@INCKarnataka, has shown utter disrespect for India's sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful!"

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that this incident has cleared that the Congress has connections with the powers that are "trying to break India."

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed his pain over the incident, saying that when the nation is observing Veer Bal Divas, Congress is using "distorted maps" which "aches hearts."

"...Today our nation is observing Veer Bal Divas...but at this moment, another picture comes up which aches our hearts. BJP Karnataka has posted a tweet in which it can be seen that in the event organised by Congress in Belagavi, the Indian Map they have put up, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are not there.... they have done similar things in the past as well... The important thing is that they have put this with the photo of Mahatma Gandhi. So, I want to express my pain...it has become clear that Congress has connections with the powers that are trying to break India," Trivedi said.

Earlier today, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also alleged that the Congress has placed "distorted" Indian maps at the Belagavi session.

Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that it shows 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset of Congress.

He further stated that this is an attack on the "sovereignty" and "unity" of India.

"This is the 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset of Congress, the manner in which they have put up distorted maps at the Belagavi event where they are showing J&K to be part of Pakistan and of China, this has something Congress has done time and time again... Rahul Gandhi stood with Ilan Omar who wants Kashmir to be part of Pakistan. Sonia Gandhi is co-President of an organization which says Kashmir should be given away to Pakistan. The manner in which they opposed the removal of 370 and they spoke in the same tune as Pakistan... Singing to Pakistan's tunes and handing over J&K to Pakistan has been agenda of Congress and today that mindset has been exposed once again. This is an attack on the sovereignty and unity of India. Congress party neither stands with Samvidhan nor does it stand with Bharat Jodo..." Poonawala told ANI.

Congress is holding its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party. (ANI)

