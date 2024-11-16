Deoghar (Jharkhand), Nov 16 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of dividing the society in the name of religion in a bid to divert people's attention from "real issues".

He alleged that the saffron party did nothing for "real issues" such as employment generation, poverty eradication and curbing of inflation.

"The BJP is dividing the society in the name of religion with an intention to divert people's attention from real issues such as employment generation, poverty eradication and reduction of inflation. The saffron party did nothing to deal with these issues," Yadav alleged, while addressing an election rally in Deoghar.

He alleged that they (BJP) conspired to topple the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand.

"When they failed, they put Soren behind the bars. The BJP wants to change our Constitution and ruin democracy," he claimed.

Yadav said that development should be the main agenda.

He asserted that the Hemant Soren government has launched a series of welfare schemes to benefit the poor, women and youth.

"The coalition government in Jharkhand started Maiyan Samman Yojana for women, waived farm loans and electricity bill up to 200 units. We have decided to now provide gas cylinders at Rs 450," he said.

He appealed to voters to "drive out" the BJP from Jharkhand, as it "only spreads hatred" in the society.

