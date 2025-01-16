Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Concerned over the situation in a remote village in Rajouri following the deaths of 15 people due to unknown reasons, a BJP delegation on Thursday visited the hamlet to meet the victims' families and assured them of stringent action if evidence of foul play is found.

A nine-year-old girl died at a hospital here on Wednesday, taking the number of mysterious deaths in the remote Budhal village to 15 over the past one-and-a-half months.

Also Read | BPSC Paper Leak: Patna High Court Refuses To Cancel BPSC Preliminary Examination or Stay Result.

Meanwhile, the police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Masood ruled out any mysterious disease as the cause of the deaths in Budhal village, stating that all tests conducted both within and outside the Union Territory returned negative results.

Also Read | Formula-E Race Case: BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Says 'Ready for Lie-Detector Test, if CM Revanth Reddy Also Comes Forward'.

A delegation led by former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina visited Budhal and met the affected families.

Accompanied by former minister Choudhary Zulfkar Ali and others, Raina consoled the grieving families and assured them of justice.

"The tragic loss of precious lives has shattered the whole region and the party stands with the families in this difficult hour," he said.

Raina communicated with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also spoke to the bereaved families, assuring them of prompt action.

"The matter is of grave concern. The loss of precious lives has shaken us all emotionally," Raina said, adding the LG administration is taking the issue seriously and examining all possible angles.

"I assure you of stringent action if there is any evidence of foul play. The LG administration will take all necessary measures," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the situation in the village. A probe has been ordered, with the police forming an SIT to investigate the matter, officials said.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Health Minister Sakina Masood said the situation is being continuously monitored.

"Investigations and sample analyses indicate that the incidents are not due to a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin and there is no public health angle," she said.

The first incident was reported on December 7, 2024 when a family of seven fell ill after a community meal, resulting in five fatalities. On December 12, 2024, a family of nine was affected, with three deaths. The third incident occurred on January 12 involving a family of ten who fell ill after another community meal, with six children hospitalized.

Ten-year-old Zabeena Kouser, the daughter of Mohammad Aslam, died at Jammu's SMGS Hospital on Wednesday night, while her 15-year-old sister Yasmeen Kouser remains critical, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)