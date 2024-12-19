New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs while he was trying to enter Parliament in what turned out to be face-off between Congress and BJP MPs during their protests. Kharge continued his attack on Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks pertaining to BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference with Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that Amit Shah interacted with the media yesterday without looking at facts about his remarks pertaining to Ambedkar.

"The statements that the government and especially the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are making about Dr BR Ambedkar are very sad and he (Amit Shah) addressed the press conference yesterday without looking at the facts. They should look at the facts before abusing Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr BR Ambedkar," he said.

Kharge said BJP wants to divert attention from controversy over Amit Shah's remarks.

"We demanded that Amit Shah be sacked; we knew it'll not be done that's why we carried out protests including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other party MPs. We said that he should apologise. BJP wants to divert attention from Shah's remarks on Ambedkar that's why they are raising other issues," he said.

"They (BJP MPs) stopped us at the door and did this to show their muscle power. They forcefully attacked us. I am not in a position to push anyone, but they pushed me. Now they are accusing us that we pushed them...So the kind of environment that the BJP people have created, we will never tolerate it, there will be a nationwide protest against this. The House which was running peacefully, that House was disrupted, the BJP government did the work of disrupting the peace..."

INDIA Bloc MPs held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. A protest was also held by BJP members.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments on Wednesday, with the Congress and other opposition members protesting against remarks of Amit Shah relating to BR Ambedkar during his attack on Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

