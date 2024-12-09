Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Rahul Narwekar has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Monday.

Narvekar is an MLA from the Colaba constituency and is taking charge for a second consecutive term as the Speaker.

In a key development in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated the process for the election of the Speaker.

Subsequently, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar put forward the nomination for the position of Speaker, further solidifying the support for the election process.

In a show of unity, Chandrakant Patil also expressed his support for the nomination, lending weight to the proposal.As the nomination was approved, Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.Narvekar's election marks an important moment in the ongoing legislative session, as the Speaker plays a crucial role in maintaining order, overseeing debates, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar filed his nomination for the Speaker's post in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, both Deputy Chief Ministers - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party leader Chandrakant Patil and others.

Notably, Rahul Narwekar has served as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the last term of the Mahayuti government. He took oath as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Colaba constituency on December 7.

Narwekar posted on X, "In witness of the constitution established by law, I was elected from Colaba Assembly Constituency and sworn in today as a member of the Legislative Assembly in Dimakh. I will do my best to deserve the trust you have shown me."

Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar has been serving as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. (ANI)

