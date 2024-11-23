New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has served a defamation notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for accusing him of distributing money to voters.

The legal notice asks them to issue an unconditional apology to Tawde, or else he will file a civil defamation case for the damages of Rs100 crore and also a criminal defamation case against them.

Tawde told ANI that the Congress leaders wanted to defame him and his party on the eve of the election by levelling a false acquisition against him.

"On the eve of Maharashtra Assembly elections, 19th November, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Supriya said that Vinod Tawde was caught red-handed with Rs 5 crores distributing to voters and all kind of dramatic statement. They just wanted to defame me and my party," Tawde told ANI.

"I am seriously hurt. I come from a regular middle-class family. For the last 40 years, I have been in politics. I have never done anything like that. Congress leaders wanted to defame me, my party and my leaders so they purposefully spoke this untruth to the media and people, hence I have issued a court notice to them that they should apologise publicly or face the action," he added.

The BJP on Wednesday dismissed allegations of money distribution against party leader Vinod Tawde, calling them devoid of facts.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "There are no facts and Vinod Tawde who is our general secretary has clearly challenged Rahul (Gandhi) to come and see the CCTV, see it himself and tell where the money is, who is distributing it. I tell Supriya Sule, Rahul (Gandhi), and Nana Patole that they should give an open challenge that a full investigation should be done."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has claimed that a bag containing Rs 5 crores in cash was found with Tawde at a hotel in Virar East.

Speaking to ANI Shrinate said, "Vinod Tawde is not an ordinary worker but national general secretary of BJP. Why was he in a hotel in Virar East? A bag and Rs 5 crores in cash was recovered from him. Is this not a way to influence elections? He needs to answer why he had Rs 5 crores with him. Vinod Tawde needs to say why was he distributing money?". (ANI)

