Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who had been on a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam at Gandhi Maidan here was detained early on Monday, police said.

Police personnel removed him and his supporters from the protest site.

According to supporters of Kishor, the police took him to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination.

Kishor began his fast unto death on January 2 in support of the students demanding the cancellation of Bihar Public Service Commission examination (BPSC) held on December 13 last year.

