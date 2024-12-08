Balasore (Odisha) Dec 8 (PTI) Sleuths of the Excise Department in Odisha on Sunday seized brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore in Odisha's Balasore town, and a man was arrested in this connection, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise officials raided a house in Adarbazar area and seized the contraband, he said.

Balasore Excise Superintendent Sushanta Padhi said one man was arrested while another managed to flee the spot when the raid was launched in the house.

The contraband was brought from outside Odisha for disposal, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered and a search operation is on to arrest those involved in such an illegal activity, Padhi added.

