Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla and several others on Friday protested at the Telangana Legislative council on the FIR filed against the party's president KT Rama Rao on charges of corruption in Formula E racing event.

BRS MLC Mahmud Ali said that false charges had been formed against KT Rama Rao in Revanth Reddy's regime.

"False charges have been filed against KT Rama Rao in the Revanth Reddy regime. Our farmers are being arrested, our MLAS are being arrested and today a case has been filed against our President. This is complete injustice. I believe he is a very good leader and he has developed Telangana a lot.. the whole country was appreciating him for this racing event. This is just a transaction and people have come and invested in our state. We demand that the case should be taken back. A discussion should be held... KTR is being trapped.. " Ali said speaking to ANI.

BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla said that the Congress party had created falsified and frivolous cases against KT Rama Rao and declined the involvement of the leader in any corruption.

Speaking to ANI, Kalvakuntla said "The Congress party here which is ruling in Telangana has created falsified cases and frivolous cases that they have put on our working President KTR. They released an FIR yesterday saying that there has been corruption in Formula E racing. There is absolutely zero corruption. There is no involvement of our leader. We truly believe that he has only worked in the interest of the state and our leader demanded that there should be a debate in the assembly which is not allowed by the government."

Further, the MLC said that the Congress state government was fearing to take up the debate and hence was coming to attack BRS in the form of the cases.

"A government which is fearing to take up the debate is coming to attack BRS in the form of cases. We will fight because we are on the right side. We have done nothing wrong so we will fight for our rights and we will tell the people of Telangana that this is a false case..." the MLC further added.

The President and two others have been alleged of financial irregularities related to the Formula E racing event in Hyderabad, officials said.

Earlier today, KT Rama Rao responded to the allegations against him and accused the Congress-led state government of filing baseless and politically motivated cases to divert public attention from its administrative failures, as per a press release. (ANI)

