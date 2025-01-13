Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Punjab Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a Glock pistol with a magazine and suspected heroin weighing 548 grams from a farming field in the Ferozepur district, the BSF said in a release.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing regarding the presence of a suspicious item near the border area of Ferozepur district, the BSF conducted a meticulous search operation in the identified location.

Also Read | Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 31 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur District for Illegal Sta.

"During a search operation at approximately 09:00 am, BSF troops successfully recovered two packets from a farming field near Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur district. One packet contained a Glock pistol with a magazine, while the other held suspected heroin with a gross weight of 548 grams," the BSF said.

The BSF said that both packets, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to an iron hook, are indicative of a possible case of drone dropping.

Also Read | Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Debunks Rumours of Mahayuti Discontinuing ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’.

In a post on X, BSF said, "In an intelligence-led, well-planned operation, BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone and subsequently recovered two packets. One packet contained a Glock pistol with a magazine, while the other contained heroin weighing 548 grams. This recovery was made near Village Tendi Wala, District Ferozepur, Punjab. An iron hook attached to the consignment indicates that it was delivered by a Pakistani drone."

These recoveries underscore the BSF's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border smuggling operations, BSF said in the release.

By intercepting Pakistani drones carrying consignments of heroin or arms, the BSF continues to thwart the desperate attempts of smugglers and safeguard national security.

Earlier the BSF on January 5 recovered a quadcopter (drone) from a sugarcane field along the border in Amritsar district, according to a press statement.

A search based on specific input led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from the sugarcane farming field adjacent to Ballaharwal village of district Amritsar, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)