Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two drones and 1.132 kg of heroin on the Punjab border, acting on information from its intelligence wing, a press release said.

"As the foggy weather sets in, drone intrusion attempts on the Punjab border from across the border have witnessed an increase. However, the BSF's formidable wall of sharp vigilance and deployment of technical countermeasures on the order proves to be a true drone hunter. The observant BSF troops knocked down and seized two Pakistani drones with heroin consignment," the release said on Friday.

According to the release, one drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (560 grams) was recovered by the BSF troops while patrolling ahead of the border fence at about 12:15 pm, from a farming field near the village Mahawa in the Amritsar district.

Another drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (572 grams) was recovered during a joint search with Punjab police from a farming field ahead of the border fence at about 02:34 pm, adjacent to village- Dal of district Tarn Taran, the release added.

Both drones are presumed to have crashed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed on the border.

The keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops successfully thwarted the illicit drone intrusions from across the border, the release added. (ANI)

