New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was reportedly diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night, prompting sharp criticism from the CM over what he described as 'operational chaos' at Delhi airport.

In a late-night post on X, Abdullah expressed frustration over the ordeal. "Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he wrote.

Abdullah also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for fresh air. Passengers on the flight, including Abdullah, were left stranded aboard the aircraft at Jaipur past midnight.

IndiGo had not issued an official statement till the time of filing this report.

Earlier in the day, Jammu airport also witnessed chaotic scenes, with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations. Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights.

In a post on X on Friday evening, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating, " #6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed! Stay updated on your flight status https://bit.ly/31paVKQ or explore flexible options https://bit.ly/31lwD2y, should there be a need to adjust your travel plans."

"Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience. Please stay updated on your flight status in real time. If your flight is impacted, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund easily via our website," the airline said in its advisory.

"Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice," it added. (ANI)

