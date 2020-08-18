Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A building was collapsed near Bandra's Sherley Rajan road here on Monday. However, no casualties were reported.

The building that collapsed was empty, however, its debris fell on other structures nearby. One person rescued.

Shashikant Kale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade said that two persons who were rescued by fire brigade have been admitted to hospital.

"We received a call at 8:38 pm. It was a 4-storey building and was vacant. It fell on other building adjacent to it. Two persons who were rescued by fire brigade have been admitted to hospital," he said.

The rescue operation is over now, he said. (ANI)

